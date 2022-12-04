Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

