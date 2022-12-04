Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,532 shares of company stock worth $15,296,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

