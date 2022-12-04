Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 39.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IDEX by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.5 %

IDEX stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.81.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.