Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 12,715.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,173 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.15% of Marathon Digital worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MARA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 32.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

MARA opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

