Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 45,554 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 159.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,554 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 513,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of CRK opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.