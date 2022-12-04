11,674 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,386,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 470,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFBS opened at $77.01 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

