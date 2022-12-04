Quantbot Technologies LP Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 302.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $602.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

