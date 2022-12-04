Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 147.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,048.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $3,042,413. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

