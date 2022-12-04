Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 828,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 119,276 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 60,602 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Barclays cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

