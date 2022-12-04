Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $908,000 Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.12% of Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 267,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 0.3 %

About Energy Fuels

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

