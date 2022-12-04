Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 83,543 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

