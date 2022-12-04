Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $932,000 in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,432,000 after purchasing an additional 151,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $42.18 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on KRC. Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

