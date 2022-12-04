Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 3,699 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.76.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

