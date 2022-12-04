Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

ACGL opened at $60.60 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.