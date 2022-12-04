Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,522 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 205.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 206,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 139,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,393 shares of company stock worth $1,187,412 over the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $42.84 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

