Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Match Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 147.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $141.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

