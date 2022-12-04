Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of SEI Investments worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 470.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.16 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

