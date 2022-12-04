Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $107.18.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

