Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $242.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

