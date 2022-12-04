Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,271 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.39% of Extreme Networks worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Extreme Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 247,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 116,748 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 26.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $663,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren acquired 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,263.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,858 shares of company stock worth $646,378. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 2.09. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

