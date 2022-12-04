Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 677,223 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,223 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.98% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $20,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 439,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,444 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 115.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,110,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 639,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.88 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

