Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 133,324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

