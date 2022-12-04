Natixis Acquires 1,945 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Natixis lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $119.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

