Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,002 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Celanese were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Celanese by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $109.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

