Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.50 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,074,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478,090 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $30,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,185 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,703,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

