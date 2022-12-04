Natixis Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $137.30 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.