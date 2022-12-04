Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $608,000 in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 92,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,655,000 after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 162.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 69,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE RE opened at $333.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

