RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,694 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYHG opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22.

