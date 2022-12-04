Quantbot Technologies LP Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 465.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 1,712.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,626,000 after buying an additional 10,893,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 61.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Frontdoor by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,846,000 after buying an additional 170,968 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,165.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile



Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

