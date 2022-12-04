Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 18,589 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 531.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ITB stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

