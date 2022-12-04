Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 2,221 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BKH opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

