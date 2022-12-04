BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 12,960.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after acquiring an additional 859,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 233,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $3,645,924. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $105.27 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

