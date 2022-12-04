Quantbot Technologies LP Has $970,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 38.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $2,827,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $457.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

