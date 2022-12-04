J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $182.88 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

