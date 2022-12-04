Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,576 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in KBR by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 17,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.26. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

