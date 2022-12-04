Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Airbnb by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $101.00 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,241 shares of company stock valued at $93,845,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

