Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Allison Transmission by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 517.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

