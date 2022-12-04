Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Triton International by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth $875,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRTN opened at $67.54 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.12. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 45.95%. The business had revenue of $424.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

