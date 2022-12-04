RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,306 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 555,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter.

BSJN stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

