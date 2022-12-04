STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($73.20) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($49.48) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.