Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 414.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,837 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 72,362 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.12% of U.S. Silica worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 25.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $145,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SLCA. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 2.71.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

