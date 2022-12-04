Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hilltop by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Hilltop by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hilltop by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTH. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

