Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 64,630 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 620.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,630 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

ChargePoint Stock Down 4.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,082.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.