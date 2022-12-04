RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after purchasing an additional 365,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,550,000 after purchasing an additional 366,542 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,794,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89.
