RFG Advisory LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $81.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $117.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.