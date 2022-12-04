Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,012 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Loews by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Loews by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after buying an additional 165,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

L opened at $57.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

