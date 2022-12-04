FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FLT stock opened at $193.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.98.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.