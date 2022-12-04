RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $239.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

