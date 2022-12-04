RFG Advisory LLC Has $344,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after buying an additional 171,554 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $244.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.33 and a 200-day moving average of $282.36. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

