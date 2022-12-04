RFG Advisory LLC Sells 484 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average is $198.39. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.24.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

